LONDON, April 15 Sevilla, winners of the Europa League for the past two years, will play Shakhtar Donetsk in this season's semi-final.

The holders will have home advantage for the second leg.

Sevilla beat fellow Spaniards Athletic Bilbao on penalties in the quarter-final.

In the other semi-final Villareal will be at home to Liverpool in the first leg.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool came from 3-1 down on aggregate against Borussia Dortmund to win 5-4 with a goal in the last minute.

The first legs are on April 28 with the return games on May 5.

Basle stages the final on May 18. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)