May 12 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's Europa League final between Benfica of Portugal and Sevilla of Spain in Turin:

* The final will be the fifth since the name of the competition was changed from the UEFA Cup to the Europa League at the start of the 2009-10 season.

* Only Spanish, Portuguese and English clubs have reached the final since then.

* Atletico Madrid won in 2010 and 2012 when they beat Athletic Bilbao in an all-Spanish final while Porto beat Braga in an all-Portuguese final in 2011. Benfica also reached the final last year when they lost to Chelsea. The only other finalist was Fulham of England, who lost the first final to Atletico in 2010.

* Last year's defeat to Chelsea was Benfica's seventh straight defeat in a European final. Since winning back-to-back European Cups in 1961 and 1962, Benfica have lost in the European Cup final five times (1963, 1965, 1968, 1988 and 1990), the UEFA Cup (1983) and the Europa League (2013).

* In contrast Sevilla have played two European finals and won them both: beating Middlesbrough in the 2006 UEFA Cup, retaining the trophy when they beat Espanyol the following year.

* Benfica have not beaten a Spanish side in European competition for 14 matches since a win over Betis in 1982. However both of their European final successes were against Spanish teams, the only previous occasion when Spanish and Portuguese teams have met in a final until now.

* Benfica beat Barcelona 3-2 in the 1961 European Cup final in Berne and Real Madrid 5-3 the following year in Amsterdam.

* The great Eusebio, who died earlier this year, scored twice in the 1962 final, while Mario Coluna, who also died this year, played in both of those finals, scoring in 1962.

* The sides' only previous European meeting came in the preliminary round of the 1957-58 European Cup with Sevilla winning 3-1 on aggregate. To this day a depiction of Benfica's famous eagle crest is included in Sevilla's tiled facade at their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

* The city of Turin is hosting its first major European final although both Juventus and Torino have staged legs of the UEFA Cup final at home there. However Turin was the venue for the 1984 European Super Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool which Juventus won 2-0.

* Benfica played Juventus in the semi-final of this competition in Turin on May 1 and drew 0-0 to secure a 2-1 aggregate win and a place in this final while their own ground in Lisbon is staging this year's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 24.

* Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has emulated Bela Guttmann in taking Benfica to successive European finals after Guttmann led them to the 1961 and 1962 European Cups.

* Benfica will also be trying to lift the "curse of Guttmann". After being unceremoniously sacked from Benfica after their second European Cup win he said "you will never be European champions for another 100 years" They have since lost five European Cup finals and two other finals in the 52 years since then.

* They are now attempting to become the third team to transfer down from the Champions League to win the Europa League after Atletico in 2010 and Chelsea last year. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)