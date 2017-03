ROME Feb 19 Twenty-three Feyenoord fans have been arrested in Rome before the Dutch side's Europa League clash with AS Roma later on Thursday, Italian police said.

Drunk fans damaged buildings and threw bottles at riot police on Wednesday night with trouble continuing in central Piazza di Spagna on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

Around 6,500 Feyenoord supporters are expected to attend the last 32, first leg match at the Stadio Olimpico.

