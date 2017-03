Feb 26 Feyenoord's Europa League match at home to AS Roma was suspended early in the second half because of crowd trouble with the Italian side leading 1-0.

The referee led the teams off the pitch in the 55th minute after the home fans throw objects onto the pitch, including a giant plastic banana.

The teams returned about 10 minutes later and the last 32 second leg match in Rotterdam resumed.

The first leg in Rome finished 1-1. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Ken Ferrris)