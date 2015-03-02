BERNE, March 2 Feyenoord have been charged with racist behaviour and throwing of objects by their fans after last week's turbulent Europa League tie against AS Roma was interrupted, UEFA said on Monday.

The Dutch club will also face disciplinary proceedings over insufficient organisation, including blocked stairways, during the round of 32 second-leg tie which Roma won 2-1.

The referee took the players off the field early in the second half when fans hurled objects on to the pitch, delaying the match for around 10 minutes.

The game was also briefly halted in the first half as match officials removed a giant plastic banana which was thrown on to the pitch.

Roma coach Rudi Garcia said that "we could have opened a shop with all the objects that were thrown from the stands."

UEFA said the hearing would take place on March 19.

The match was staged in a tense atmosphere after Feyenoord fans went on the rampage before the previous week's first leg in Rome, causing damage to a 500-year-old fountain which experts said could not be repaired.

Roma will face a hearing on Thursday after they were charged with kicking off late and their forward Adem Ljajic with "provoking spectators," UEFA said. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)