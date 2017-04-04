Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
April 4 The Europa League final will be played after the end of the domestic season from 2019 after UEFA approved a plan to hold the last game of the continent's second-tier club competition in the same week as the Champions League final.
As a result, the final of the 2018-19 Europa League will be held on May 29, 2019, the governing body's Executive Committee said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.