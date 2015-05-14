FLORENCE, Italy May 14 Holders Sevilla swept into a second consecutive Europa League final when a 2-0 success at Fiorentina on Thursday secured a crushing 5-0 aggregate rout for the La Liga club in their semi-final tie.8

Sevilla had all-but booked their place in the showpiece in Warsaw after thumping the Italian side 3-0 in last week's first leg in Spain and will seal a record fourth triumph in Europe's second-tier club competition if they can overcome Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk on May 27.

The Ukrainians won 1-0 at home to Fiorentina's Serie A rivals Napoli to progress to their first European final 2-1 on aggregate.

Carlos Bacca fired Sevilla ahead in the 22nd minute at the Stadio Comunale Artemio Franchi in Florence when he sent a close-range effort arrowing into the roof of the net.

That left Fiorentina needing five goals without reply to progress but they fell further behind when Daniel Carrico made it 2-0 to the visitors five minutes later.

Fiorentina's night went from bad to worse midway through the second half when Josip Ilicic sent a penalty kick sailing over the crossbar after Sevilla defender Grzegorz Krychowiak had felled David Pizarro in the penalty area.

If Sevilla clinch a fourth UEFA Cup/Europa league crown in their fourth final they would surpass Inter Milan, Juventus and Liverpool, who also have three.

Sevilla won back-to-back UEFA Cups in 2006 and 2007 and beat Benfica on penalties to secure the renamed trophy last term.

Another triumph would also carry a lucrative berth in the group stage of next season's Champions League. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Pritha Sarkar)