Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Oct 20 Europa League Group A results and standings on Thursday.
PAOK Salonika (Greece) 2 Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) 1
Tottenham Hotspur (England) 1 Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 2 PAOK Salonika 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 ------------------------- 3 Rubin Kazan 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 4 Shamrock Rovers 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 1-2: Next round
Previous results:
Sept. 15
PAOK Salonika 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Shamrock Rovers 0 Rubin Kazan 3
Sept. 29
Rubin Kazan 2 PAOK Salonika 2
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Shamrock Rovers 1 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.