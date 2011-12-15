Dec 15 Europa League Group C results and
standings on Thursday.
Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Legia Warsaw 0
PSV Eindhoven 2 Rapid Bucharest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven* 6 5 1 0 13 5 16
2 Legia Warsaw* 6 3 0 3 7 9 9
-------------------------
3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 6 2 1 3 10 9 7
4 Rapid Bucharest 6 1 0 5 5 12 3
* Denotes qualified for last 32
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Rapid Bucharest 1
PSV Eindhoven 1 Legia Warsaw 0
Sept. 29
Legia Warsaw 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 2
Rapid Bucharest 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
Oct. 20
Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 PSV Eindhoven 1
Rapid Bucharest 0 Legia Warsaw 1
Nov. 3
Legia Warsaw 3 Rapid Bucharest 1
PSV Eindhoven 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3
Nov. 30
Rapid Bucharest 1 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3
Legia Warsaw 0 PSV Eindhoven 3
