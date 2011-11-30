Nov 30 Europa League Group C results and standings on Wednesday. Rapid Bucharest (Romania) 1 Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 3 Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven* 5 4 1 0 11 4 13 2 Legia Warsaw* 5 3 0 2 7 7 9 ------------------------- 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 5 1 1 3 8 9 4 4 Rapid Bucharest 5 1 0 4 4 10 3 * Denotes qualified for last 32 1-2: Next round

Previous results:

Sept. 15

Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Rapid Bucharest 1

PSV Eindhoven 1 Legia Warsaw 0

Sept. 29

Legia Warsaw 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 2

Rapid Bucharest 1 PSV Eindhoven 3

Oct. 20

Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 PSV Eindhoven 1

Rapid Bucharest 0 Legia Warsaw 1

Nov. 3

Legia Warsaw 3 Rapid Bucharest 1

PSV Eindhoven 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3

