Oct 20 Europa League Group C results and
standings on Thursday.
Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 0 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 1
Rapid Bucharest (Romania) 0 Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
2 Legia Warsaw 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
-------------------------
3 Rapid Bucharest 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
4 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3 0 0 3 2 5 0
1-2: Next round
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Rapid Bucharest 1
PSV Eindhoven 1 Legia Warsaw 0
Sept. 29
Legia Warsaw 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 2
Rapid Bucharest 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
