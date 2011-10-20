Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Oct 20 Europa League Group E results and standings on Thursday.
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1 Besiktas (Turkey) 0
Stoke City (England) 3 Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stoke City 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 2 Dynamo Kiev 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 3 1 0 2 6 4 3 4 Maccabi Tel Aviv 3 0 1 2 2 9 1 1-2: Next round
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Besiktas 5 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1
Dynamo Kiev 1 Stoke City 1
Sept. 29
Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Dynamo Kiev 1
Stoke City 2 Besiktas 1
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.