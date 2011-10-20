SHOWCASE-Soccer-Bournemouth v Man City - the fans' view
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
Oct 20 Europa League Group F results and standings on Thursday.
Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 2 Salzburg (Austria) 2
Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 0 Paris St Germain (France) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Athletic Bilbao 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Paris St Germain 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 ------------------------- 3 Salzburg 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 4 Slovan Bratislava 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 1-2: Next round
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Paris St Germain 3 Salzburg 1
Slovan Bratislava 1 Athletic Bilbao 2
Sept. 29
Athletic Bilbao 2 Paris St Germain 0
Salzburg 3 Slovan Bratislava 0
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
Feb 9 Hull City manager Marco Silva wants his players to stay grounded ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to fourth-placed Arsenal, warning them they are not out of danger despite picking up points against Manchester United and Liverpool.