Nov 30 Europa League Group H results and standings on Wednesday. Braga (Portugal) 1 Birmingham City (England) 0 Maribor (Slovenia) 3 Club Bruges (Belgium) 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 5 3 1 1 11 8 10 2 Braga* 5 3 1 1 11 5 10 ------------------------- 3 Birmingham City 5 2 1 2 7 8 7 4 Maribor 5 0 1 4 6 14 1 * Denotes qualified for last 32 1-2: Next round

Previous results:

Sept. 15

Birmingham City 1 Braga 3

Club Bruges 2 Maribor 0

Sept 29

Maribor 1 Birmingham City 2

Braga 1 Club Bruges 2

Oct. 20

Club Bruges 1 Birmingham City 2

Maribor 1 Braga 1

Nov. 3

Braga 5 Maribor 1

Birmingham City 2 Club Bruges 2

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories