Cricket-Cook steps down as England test captain
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.
Nov 30 Europa League Group H results and standings on Wednesday. Braga (Portugal) 1 Birmingham City (England) 0 Maribor (Slovenia) 3 Club Bruges (Belgium) 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 5 3 1 1 11 8 10 2 Braga* 5 3 1 1 11 5 10 ------------------------- 3 Birmingham City 5 2 1 2 7 8 7 4 Maribor 5 0 1 4 6 14 1 * Denotes qualified for last 32 1-2: Next round
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Birmingham City 1 Braga 3
Club Bruges 2 Maribor 0
Sept 29
Maribor 1 Birmingham City 2
Braga 1 Club Bruges 2
Oct. 20
Club Bruges 1 Birmingham City 2
Maribor 1 Braga 1
Nov. 3
Braga 5 Maribor 1
Birmingham City 2 Club Bruges 2
