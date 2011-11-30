Nov 30 Europa League Group I results and standings on Wednesday.

Celtic (Scotland) 0 Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1

Stade Rennes (France) 0 Udinese (Italy) 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid* 5 3 1 1 8 3 10 2 Udinese 5 2 2 1 5 6 8 ------------------------- 3 Celtic 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 4 Stade Rennes 5 0 3 2 4 7 3 * Denotes qualified for last 32 1-2: Next round

Previous results:

Sept. 15

Atletico Madrid 2 Celtic 0

Udinese 2 Stade Rennes 1

Sept 29

Celtic 1 Udinese 1

Stade Rennes 1 Atletico Madrid 1

Oct. 20

Stade Rennes 1 Celtic 1

Udinese 2 Atletico Madrid 0

Nov. 3

Celtic 3 Stade Rennes 1

Atletico Madrid 4 Udinese 0

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories