Dec 14 Europa League Group J results and standings on Wednesday.

Maccabi Haifa 0 Schalke 04 3

Steaua Bucharest 3 AEK Larnaca 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Schalke 04 * 6 4 2 0 13 2 14 2 Steaua Bucharest* 6 2 2 2 9 11 8 ------------------------- 3 Maccabi Haifa 6 2 0 4 10 12 6 4 AEK Larnaca 6 1 2 3 4 11 5 * denotes qualified for last 32

Previous results:

Sept. 15

Maccabi Haifa 1 AEK Larnaca 0

Steaua Bucharest 0 Schalke 04 0

Sept. 29

AEK Larnaca 1 Steaua Bucharest 1

Schalke 04 3 Maccabi Haifa 1

Oct. 20

AEK Larnaca 0 Schalke 04 5

Maccabi Haifa 5 Steaua Bucharest 0

Nov. 3

Schalke 04 0 AEK Larnaca 0

Steaua Bucharest 4 Maccabi Haifa 2

Dec 1

Schalke 04 2 Steaua Bucharest 1

AEK Larnaca 2 Maccabi Haifa 1

