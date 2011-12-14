Dec 14 Europa League Group J results and
standings on Wednesday.
Maccabi Haifa 0 Schalke 04 3
Steaua Bucharest 3 AEK Larnaca 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Schalke 04 * 6 4 2 0 13 2 14
2 Steaua Bucharest* 6 2 2 2 9 11 8
-------------------------
3 Maccabi Haifa 6 2 0 4 10 12 6
4 AEK Larnaca 6 1 2 3 4 11 5
* denotes qualified for last 32
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Maccabi Haifa 1 AEK Larnaca 0
Steaua Bucharest 0 Schalke 04 0
Sept. 29
AEK Larnaca 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Schalke 04 3 Maccabi Haifa 1
Oct. 20
AEK Larnaca 0 Schalke 04 5
Maccabi Haifa 5 Steaua Bucharest 0
Nov. 3
Schalke 04 0 AEK Larnaca 0
Steaua Bucharest 4 Maccabi Haifa 2
Dec 1
Schalke 04 2 Steaua Bucharest 1
AEK Larnaca 2 Maccabi Haifa 1
