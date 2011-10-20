Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Oct 20 Europa League Group K results and standings on Thursday.
OB Odense (Denmark) 1 Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 4
Wisla Krakow (Poland) 1 Fulham (England) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Twente Enschede 3 2 1 0 9 3 7 2 Fulham 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 ------------------------- 3 OB Odense 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 4 Wisla Krakow 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 1-2: Next round
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Fulham 1 Twente Enschede 1
Wisla Krakow 1 OB Odense 3
Sept. 29
Twente Enschede 4 Wisla Krakow 1
OB Odense 0 Fulham 2 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.