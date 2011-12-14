Dec 14 Europa League Group L results and
standings on Wednesday.
Anderlecht 5 Lokomotiv Moscow 3
Sturm Graz 1 AEK Athens 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Anderlecht* 6 6 0 0 18 5 18
2 Lokomotiv Moscow* 6 4 0 2 14 11 12
-------------------------
3 AEK Athens 6 1 0 5 8 15 3
4 Sturm Graz 6 1 0 1 5 14 3
* Denotes qualified for last 32
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Anderlecht 4 AEK Athens 1
Sturm Graz 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 2
Sept. 29
AEK Athens 1 Sturm Graz 2
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Anderlecht 2
Oct. 20
Lokomotiv Moscow 3 AEK Athens 1
Sturm Graz 0 Anderlecht 2
Nov. 3
AEK Athens 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 3
Anderlecht 3 Sturm Graz 0
Dec. 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 3 Sturm Graz 1
AEK Athens 1 Anderlecht 2
