Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
AMSTERDAM May 15 Benfica dominated the goalless first half of their Europa League final against Chelsea on Wednesday, but it was the London side's captain Frank Lampard who had the best chance, forcing a leaping save from Artur in the 38th minute.
Oscar Cardozo, Benfica's top scorer in Europe this season and Rodrigo both had shots blocked as Benfica queued up to attack Chelsea's goal in the first 15 minutes.
Cardozo's Argentine compatriot Nicolas Gaitan should have put the Lisbon side ahead in the 14th minute but sent his shot skywards.
Chelsea, playing their 68th game of the season, started to find their feet after 20 minutes with chances for Ramires, who made a surging run but failed to connect with the ball in the area and Oscar who sent a shot straight at the Benfica goalkeeper. (Writing by Clare Lovell)
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.