* Sporting beat Manchester City 1-0 in Lisbon
* Atletico Madrid earn 3-1 home win over Beskitas
* Twente beat Schalke, Olympiakos win in Kharkiv
- By Brian Homewood
BERNE, March 8 Sporting central defender Xandao
scored with a cheeky back-heel to earn a 1-0 win over Manchester
City in their Europa League last 16 first-leg tie on Thursday,
ending the Premier League leaders' run of six straight wins.
Atletico Madrid continued their impressive form under coach
Diego Simeone by scoring three times in 14 first-half minutes to
beat Besiktas 3-1 with two goals from Argentine Eduardo Salvio.
A Luuk de Jong penalty just past the hour mark gave Twente
Enschede a 1-0 victory at home to 10-man Schalke 04 and
Olympiakos won by the same score at Ukrainian side Metalist
Kharkiv thanks to David Fuster's strike just after the break.
Schalke played the last hour half with 10 men after Joel
Matip was sent off for upending De Jong in the incident which
resulted in the spot kick.
Sporting produced some fluid midfield moves, much of it
orchestrated by Chilean playmaker Matias Fernandez, in their
entertaining match against Manchester City in Lisbon.
The only goal came in the 51st minute when a dipping
Fernandez free kick was parried by Joe Hart to the feet of
Xandao.
The defender's first effort was also blocked by Hart but the
ball rebounded to the Brazilian who somehow back heeled it
between the goalkeeper and the post.
City looked more dangerous after Mario Balotelli replaced
Edin Dzeko in attack and Xandao was also the hero in added time
when he blocked Sergio Aguero's goalbound shot with goalkeeper
Rui Patricio beaten.
Salvio scored twice in four minutes to set Atletico on their
way to victory over Besiktas at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid.
The 21-year-old netted from close range in the 24th minute
and struck again with a right-foot effort from the edge of the
area three minutes later.
Adrian Lopez added a third goal before the break as Atletico
made it six wins, five draws and one defeat since Simeone, often
said to have played with a knife between his teeth during his
days as Argentina captain, took over in December.
Simao Sabrosa pulled one back for the Turkish visitors early
in the second half giving them some hope for next week's return.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)