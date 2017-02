BUCHAREST May 9 Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao scored two superb goals to help secure a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Diego, who left VfL Wolfsburg last season after falling out with coach Felix Magath, added the third in the 83rd minute.

Falcao finished as top scorer in the competition with 12 goals after netting twice in the first half. The Colombian also hit the post in the second as Atletico won the competition for the second time in three seasons.

Last season, Falcao scored the winner for Porto in the final against Braga and finished with a tally of 17 goals.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)