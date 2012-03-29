- BERNE, March 29 Athletic Bilbao,
conquerors of Manchester United in the previous round, continued
their Europa League run by scoring three times in the last 20
minutes to win their quarter-final first leg tie 4-2 at Schalke
04 on Thursday
Atletico Madrid also snatched a late win in a Spain-Germany
clash, beating Hanover 96 2-1 with a delightful late goal by
Eduardo Salvio.
Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar beat Valencia 2-1 and
Sporting Lisbon beat Metalist Kharkiv by the same score in the
other quarter-final ties.
Raul and Fernando Llorente both scored twice each to leave
Schalke and Athletic level at 2-2 before Oscar de Marcos and
Iker Muniain netted in the last 10 minutes for Marcelo Bielsa's
team.
