BERNE, April 5 Athletic Bilbao and Atletico
Madrid both overcame German opposition to reach the Europa
League semi-finals on Thursday while fellow Spaniards Valencia
joined them by demolishing AZ Alkmaar.
Sporting completed an all-Iberian line-up by knocking out
Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv after a 1-1 draw away from home to go
through 3-2 on aggregate.
Athletic, Manchester United's conquerors in the previous
round, played more of the entertaining football which is a
hallmark of their eccentric coach Marcelo Bielsa as they drew
2-2 at home to Schalke 04 to qualify by an impressive 6-4 on
aggregate.
Atletico Madrid won 2-1 away to Hanover 96 with an 87th
winner from Radamel Falcao, last season's topscorer in the
competition when playing for champions Porto, to complete a 4-2
aggregate win.
Adil Rami scored two early goals to set Valencia on their
way to a 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar as they comfortably overturned
a first-leg deficit to win 5-2 on aggregate.
Atletico Madrid will face Valencia in the semi-finals with
Athletic Bilbao taking on Sporting.
