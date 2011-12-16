By Brian Homewood
| NYON, Switzerland
NYON, Switzerland Dec 16 Holders Porto
will face Premier League leaders Manchester City while former
European champions Ajax Amsterdam will meet Manchester United in
two glittering Europa League Round-of-32 ties following
Friday's draw.
All four teams were in the Champions League and dropped down
to the Europa League and were, oddly, the first four teams out
of the bag when the draw was made at UEFA's headquarters.
Davor Suker, who was making the draw, was unable to open the
plastic ball containing Manchester City's name and in a moment
of farce UEFA's director of competitions Giorgio Marchetti and
general secretary Gianni Infantino had to help to twist open the
ball and reveal Porto's opponents.
The two Manchester clubs, who are first and second in the
Premier League and will play each other in the third round of
the FA Cup next month, avoided each other in the Round-of-32
draw though they could meet later in a competition neither
really wanted to be in.
City failed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions
League after finishing third in Group A behind Napoli and Bayern
Munich while United, who have reached three of the last four
Champions League finals, failed to advance, finishing behind
Basel and Benfica.
The draw for the Round of 16 means the winner of the
Porto-Manchester City tie will play either Porto's Portuguese
rivals Sporting or Legia Warsaw. Whoever wins the
Ajax-Manchester United tie will face Lokomotiv Moscow or
Athletic Bilbao.
Braga, who lost last season's all-Portuguese final to Porto
in Dublin, will face Besiktas in the Round of 32 with the
winners meeting either Lazio or Atletico Madrid in the last 16.
The Round of 32 will be played over two legs on Feb. 16 and
23 next year, with the Round of 16 on March 8 and 15. The final
will be in Bucharest on May 9.
