BERNE, April 5 Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid overcame German opposition to reach the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday while fellow Spaniards Valencia joined them by demolishing AZ Alkmaar.

Sporting completed an all-Iberian lineup by knocking out Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv after a 1-1 away draw to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

Athletic, Manchester United's conquerors in the previous round, played more of the entertaining football which is a hallmark of their eccentric coach Marcelo Bielsa as they drew 2-2 at home to Schalke 04 to qualify by 6-4 on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid won 2-1 at Hanover 96 with an 87th winner from Radamel Falcao, last season's top scorer in the competition when playing for champions Porto, to complete a 4-2 aggregate win.

Adil Rami scored two early goals to set Valencia on their way to a 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar as they comfortably overturned a first-leg deficit to win 5-2 on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid will face Valencia in the semi-finals with Athletic Bilbao taking on Sporting.

