BERNE, April 5 Athletic Bilbao and Atletico
Madrid overcame German opposition to reach the Europa League
semi-finals on Thursday while fellow Spaniards Valencia joined
them by demolishing AZ Alkmaar.
Sporting completed an all-Iberian lineup by knocking out
Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv after a 1-1 away draw to go through
3-2 on aggregate.
Athletic, Manchester United's conquerors in the previous
round, played more of the entertaining football which is a
hallmark of their eccentric coach Marcelo Bielsa as they drew
2-2 at home to Schalke 04 to qualify by 6-4 on aggregate.
Atletico Madrid won 2-1 at Hanover 96 with an 87th winner
from Radamel Falcao, last season's top scorer in the competition
when playing for champions Porto, to complete a 4-2 aggregate
win.
Adil Rami scored two early goals to set Valencia on their
way to a 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar as they comfortably overturned
a first-leg deficit to win 5-2 on aggregate.
Atletico Madrid will face Valencia in the semi-finals with
Athletic Bilbao taking on Sporting.
