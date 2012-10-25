BERNE Oct 25 Rodrigo Palacio snatched an 88th minute win for Inter Milan over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday while Lazio were on the wrong end of some late drama in a 1-1 draw at Panathinaikos.

Athletic Bilbao, last season's runners-up, were left on the brink of elimination after losing 2-1 at Olympique Lyon.

Palacio headed in a cross from fellow Argentine Diego Milito one minute after Partizan's Lazar Markovic nearly scored for the Serbs on the break. The win left Inter and Rubin Kazan level on seven points from three games at the top of Group H.

Lazio were gifted a 25th minute lead in Athens when Giourkas Seitaridis's back pass caught goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis out of position and the ball rolled into the net. Toche equalised for Panathinaikos in stoppage time.

Lazio stayed top of Group J with five points, one clear of Maribor who drew 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jimmy Briand scored an 86th minute winner for Olympique Lyon to give the Group I leaders their third straight win and leave Marcelo Bielsa's Athletic third with only one point. (Editing by Justin Palmer)