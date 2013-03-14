(Recasts after late matches)

By Tom Pilcher

LONDON, March 14 European champions Chelsea reached the Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Steaua Bucharest after Tottenham Hotspur survived a thrilling Inter Milan fightback to progress on away goals on Thursday.

Goals from Juan Mata, John Terry and Fernando Torres, who also missed a penalty, put the west London club through 3-2 on aggregate after Steaua levelled on the stroke of halftime at Stamford Bridge.

Emmanuel Adebayor pounced in extra time to score a vital away goal as Spurs were thrashed 4-1 in their second leg at the San Siro but went through against three-times European champions Inter after the nail-biting tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Former UEFA Cup winners Zenit St Petersburg went out to Basel 2-1 on aggregate despite a 1-0 win on the night after they had a late penalty saved against the Swiss team, who played the second half with 10 men.

Fellow Russians Rubin Kazan fared better as they saw off Levante 2-0 in extra time to end Spanish interest in this season's competition.

Lazio beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 for a 5-1 aggregate win to seal a place in Friday's quarter-final draw alongside Fenerbahce, Benfica and Newcastle United who also progressed on Thursday. (Editing by Ken Ferris)