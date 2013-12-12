LONDON Dec 12 PSV Eindhoven were dumped out of the Europa League after losing 1-0 at home to Ukrainian side Chernomorets Odessa, who pipped them to the runners-up spot in Group B on Thursday.

Former European Cup winners PSV needed a point to secure a place in the last 32, but were undone when Odessa's Franck Dja Djedje netted a second-half header to leave the Dutch side trailing their opponents by three points in third.

Maribor started the day bottom of Group D but a 2-1 win over visitors Wigan Athletic and a heartbreaking defeat for Belgians Zulte Waregem at home to Rubin Kazan, meant the Slovenians leapfrogged both teams into second to reach the knockout stages.

Welsh side Swansea City sneaked through from Group A despite losing 1-0 at Swiss team St Gallen, while Maccabi Tel Aviv won 1-0 against visitors Girondins Bordeaux to qualify second from Group F.

Twenty two teams from Groups A-L have now booked their places in the last 32 while Dynamo Kiev and Rapid Vienna in Group G and Freiburg and Slovan Liberec in Group H are competing for the final two spots available later on Thursday.

The eight third-placed sides in this season's Champions League groups will also be in the hat for the draw for the next two rounds that will be held in Nyon on Monday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)