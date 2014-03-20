March 20 Andrea Pirlo kept Juventus on course for a home Europa League final after a superb free kick settled the last 16 battle with Italian rivals Fiorentina to send the Serie A leaders into the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Pirlo's dead-ball accuracy on 71 minutes, caressing the ball high into the far right of the net, handed Juve a 1-0 victory in Florence and a 2-1 aggregate success.

His strike came after Fiorentina were reduced to 10 men two minutes earlier after Gonzalo Rodriguez was sent off for tripping Fernando Llorente just outside the box.

Benfica, Valencia, Olympique Lyon and AZ Alkmaar also progressed to the last eight from the early kickoffs.

Benfica, 3-1 up from an impressive first-leg win in London, appeared to be cruising through after Ezequiel Garay's first-half header in Lisbon but injury-hit Spurs rallied.

Belgium winger Nacer Chadli's quickfire double, a low shot and then a close range finish, left Spurs a goal away from forcing extra time with 11 minutes left.

The Premier League side had a strong penalty appeal turned down and then in stoppage time Benfica keeper Jan Obrak made a fine save to keep out Gylfi Sigurdsson's header.

There was still time for the Portuguese side to win a penalty in the final seconds which Lima converted to secure a 2-2 draw and extend Benfica's unbeaten run at home in European competition to 11 games.

Lyon eased through 5-3 against Viktoria Plzen despite a 2-1 second-leg defeat in the Czech Republic while a second-half goal from Paco Alcacer earned Valencia a 1-0 win at home to Bulgaria's Ludogorets for a 4-0 aggregate win.

Dick Advocaat guided Zenit St Petersburg to the 2008 UEFA Cup title and his AZ Alkmaar side progressed to the last eight following a goalless draw in Ramenskoye with Anzhi Makhachkala.

Anzhi, bottom of Russian Premier League with a solitary win in 21 games, lacked the firepower to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat and their frustrations boiled over in stoppage time when Karlen Mkrtchyan was shown a straight red for a poor challenge on Steven Berghuis.

In later games, Napoli host Porto, Real Betis take on city rivals Seville and Salzburg take on Basel. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Martyn Herman)