LONDON, April 10 Ten-man Sevilla tormented a fragile Porto side to reach the Europa League semi-finals with a 4-2 aggregate win as Juventus and Benfica joined them in the last four after their quarter-final second legs on Thursday.

Serie A leaders Juve beat Olympique Lyon 3-1 n aggregate after winning 2-1 in Turin with an Andrea Pirlo freekick and a Samuel Umtiti own goal while Benfica's Rodrigo scored twice in a 2-0 home win over AZ Alkmaar to complete a 3-0 overall success.

Sevilla overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to rout the Portuguese 4-1 on the night with an Ivan Rakitic penalty and further goals from Vitolo, Carlos Bacca and Kevin Gameiro before Porto's Ricardo Quaresma scored a spectacular late consolation.

It looked like being a good night for Spanish sides as Valencia's clash with visitors Basle went to extra time after the hosts clawed their way back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to make it 3-3 on aggregate after 90 minutes. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)