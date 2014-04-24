LONDON, April 24 A stunning late goal from Brazilian Lima gave Benfica a 2-1 win over Juventus in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final while Sevilla won 2-0 against Valencia to seize the initiative in their all-Spanish clash on Thursday.

Benfica scored early through Ezequiel Garay and were resolute in defence for 73 minutes, before Carlos Tevez calmly slotted home to end a European goal-drought stretching back to April 2009 to give the visitors a priceless away goal.

Yet the smiles were wiped off their faces with a flash of Lima's right boot as the forward arrived late in the penalty area to drill the ball into the top corner and put the hosts ahead in the tie heading into next week's return leg in Turin.

Sevilla took the lead with an improvised backheel from Stephane Mbia in the 33rd minute of their clash with La Liga rivals Sevilla and doubled their advantage three minutes later through Carlos Bacca. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)