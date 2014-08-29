MONACO Aug 29 Sevilla will face former winners Feyenoord plus Standard Liege of Belgium and HNK Rijeka of Croatia when they begin the defence of their Europa League trophy after the group-stage draw was made on Friday.

Europe's second-tier competition, which comprises 48 teams in 12 groups, has been given added lustre this season with the winners qualifying for at least the Champions League playoffs next term.

The other title favourites include former European champions PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan, former UEFA Cup winners Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli, and former European Cup Winners' Cup holders Everton.

Tottenham will play Besiktas, who were knocked out of the Champions League playoffs by Spurs's arch-rivals Arsenal on Wednesday, Partizan Belgrade and Greek team Asteras.

The group stage begins on Sept. 18 with the final in Warsaw on May 27. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)