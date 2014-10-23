LONDON Oct 23 Andrej Kramaric underlined his status as one of the hottest prospects in European soccer with a hat-trick for Croatian side Rijeka in a surprise 3-1 Europa League victory over Feyenoord on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who has 20 goals in 14 domestic league, European and international appearances this season, single-handedly dismantled the former European champions with three second-half strikes in the space of 13 minutes, including a penalty, that moved them into contention in Group G.

They are now a point behind holders Sevilla, who top the standings with five points after an uneventful 0-0 draw at Standard Liege.

Trouble flared again in Eastern Europe as Slovan Bratislava's home clash with Sparta Prague in Group I was halted for a number of minutes in the first half because of crowd trouble, before the game restarted and the visitors completed a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Fiorentina made it three wins from three games in Group K with a 1-0 victory over PAOK Salonika, but Serie A rivals Napoli fluffed an opportunity to maintain their own 100 percent record in Group I in a 2-0 defeat by Swiss side Young Boys.

Everton are top of Group H despite winning only one of their opening three games, after 0-0 draw in Lille left them unbeaten on five points.

They are a point clear of VfL Wolfsburg, who won 4-2 at FK Krasnodar with the hosts Andreas Granqvist scoring at both ends and Kevin de Bruyne netting twice for the Germans.

Another former European champion Steaua Bucharest beat Portuguese outfit Rio Ave 2-1 in Group J with two goals from Raul Rusescu. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)