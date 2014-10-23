(Recasts with later matches)

By Toby Davis

LONDON Oct 23 Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela scored a stunning 'rabona' goal to light up Thursday's Europa League action, wrapping his left boot around his right leg 20 metres out and blasting the ball into the top corner.

That goal, a second Lamela volley and a Harry Kane hat-trick helped secure a 5-1 victory over Greek side Asteras Tripolis but the result seemed almost insignificant in comparison to the sheer technical brilliance of the Argentine's moment of magic.

Elsewhere, the goals were liberally spread among the games in Europe's second tier competition with Borussia Moenchengladbach hitting five, Besiktas, VfL Wolfsburg, Salzburg and Villarreal all scoring four goals.

Rijeka's Andrej Kramaric underlined his status as one of the hottest prospects in European soccer with a hat-trick while trouble flared in eastern Europe again and Napoli lost 2-0 to Young Boys. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)