LONDON, March 19 Napoli held off a spirited Dynamo Moscow to become the first team in the hat for the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 0-0 draw in Russia handed them a 3-1 aggregate success on Thursday.

After doing the hard work in Naples last week, Rafa Benitez's side, who have reached the last eight of a European competition for the first time in 26 years, stayed strong in the face of concerted pressure from the Russians.

While Dynamo had two efforts correctly ruled out for offside in the first half, they struggled to carve open the Italians after the break with the visitors choosing to retreat deep into their own territory and soak up pressure.

Benitez is seeking to become only the second man after Giovanni Trapattoni to win the trophy for a third time after victories with Valencia in 2004 and Chelsea in 2013.

