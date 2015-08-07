NYON, Switzerland Aug 7 Borussia Dortmund, Champions League finalists two years ago, were paired with Norwegian side Odds Ballklubb in the draw for the Europa League playoff round made on Friday.

Four-times European champions Ajax Amsterdam, who suffered a shock defeat against Rapid Vienna in the Champions League qualifying round, will face Jablonec from the Czech Republic in another of the 22 playoff ties.

Athletic Bilbao will play Slovakians Zilina and Steaua Bucharest, who like Dortmund and Ajax are former European champions, will meet Norway's Rosenborg.

Girondins Bordeaux face a long trip to Central Asia to meet Kazahkstan's Kairat Almaty and Romanian side Astra, who beat West Ham United in the previous round, face AZ Alkmaar.

Austrian side Altach, based in a Tyrolean village with just over 6,000 inhabitants, were drawn with Belenenses from Portugal, having eliminated their compatriots Vitoria Guimaraes in the previous round.

The 22 winners will qualify for the group stage along with 16 teams who have been given a bye plus the 10 losers of the Champions League playoff ties. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)