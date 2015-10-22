LONDON Oct 22 Anderlecht came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in a 1984 UEFA Cup final rematch while Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superbly-executed hat-trick in the Europa League on Thursday.

Dortmund secured a 3-1 win at Azarbaijani outfit Qabala on a night when Sporting Lisbon thumped Albanian side Skenderbeu 5-1 and Fiorentina suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Lech Poznan.

Aubameyang continued his scorching form with a superb treble as the Germans strolled to a victory that kept them top of Group C with seven points from three matches.

Having already bagged 10 Bundesliga goals this season, the Gabon striker opened his Europa League account when he found the top corner after 31 minutes.

He doubled his tally with a poked finish after exchanging passes with Shinji Kagawa seven minutes later and then made the game safe with 18 minutes remaining when he pounced on a loose ball to slot home before Qabala grabbed a late consolation.

Anderlecht's Stefano Okaka bagged their winner against Tottenham in the 75th minute when he fired home from close range to complete an impressive comeback and secure the Belgians' first win in Group J.

The Premier League club had made a superb start when Christian Eriksen put them ahead after four minutes as an attempted clearance deflected into his path and he calmly slotted home.

The Belgians, who lost the 1984 final on penalties, were level nine minutes later with Guillaume Gillet arrowing a perfectly-controlled half volley into the net from the edge of the area.

MAURICIO OFF

Okaka's winner moved Anderlecht level with Tottenham on four points, one behind group leaders Monaco who beat Qarabag 1-0.

Lazio saw off Norwegian side Rosenborg Trondheim 3-1 in Group G despite having Brazilian Mauricio sent off after six minutes.

Alessandro Matri put them ahead after 28 minutes with a first-time finish. Felipe Anderson guided the ball into the corner to double the lead nine minutes after the restart before Alexander Soderlund pulled a goal back to set up a tense finish.

Antonio Candreva then had a penalty saved for the Italians before gobbling up the rebound to make the game safe with 10 minutes to play.

It was a dismal night for Fiorentina who conceded twice in the second half as Dawid Kownacki and Maciej Gajos netted for Polish side Poznan.

Giuseppe Rossi pulled one back late on but Italian misery was complete when Ante Rebic received a late red card.

Fiorentina have now lost their last three European home games and are bottom of Group I.

Schalke 04 stayed top of Group K but could only draw 2-2 at home to Sparta Prague, who trail them by two points, while last season's beaten finalists Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk were beaten 1-0 at home by St Etienne in Group G. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)