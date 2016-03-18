ZURICH, March 18 Juergen Klopp will face his former club in the Europa League quarter-finals after the German coach's Liverpool side were pitted against Borussia Dortmund in Friday's draw.

Liverpool, without a major trophy since they lifted the League Cup in 2012, will travel to Germany for the first leg on April 7 before hosting Dortmund at Anfield seven days later.

It is 50 years since the two teams met in the final of the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1966, Dortmund winning 2-1.

The Germans reached the last eight by defeating another English club, Tottenham Hotspur, in the last 16 on Thursday while Liverpool ousted bitter rivals Manchester United.

Holders Sevilla will meet La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals while Villarreal take on Sparta Prague and Braga meet Shakhtar Donetsk. (Writing by Tony Jimenez,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)