LONDON, April 7 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp enjoyed a satisfying return to Borussia Dortmund as his new side frustrated his former charges and claimed a valuable away goal to draw 1-1 in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg on Thursday.

Klopp, whose seven-year Dortmund spell ended last season, was warmly welcomed back to the Westfalenstadion and would have enjoyed his night as Liverpool took a first-half lead through Divock Origi before Mats Hummels levelled after the break.

Holders Sevilla are well-versed in the art of getting results in two-legged knockout ties and their bid for a third successive Europa League title stayed firmly on course with a 2-1 win at La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao.

Villarreal, the third Spanish club in the last eight, also enjoyed first-leg success with a 2-1 win at home to Sparta Prague, while Shakhtar Donetsk won at Braga by the same scoreline. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)