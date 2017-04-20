ZURICH, April 20 Ajax Amsterdam, trailing 3-0 and down to 10 men, scored two late goals to overcome Schalke 04 in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday as Olympique Lyonnais, Manchester United and Celta Vigo also progressed.

The four-times European champions, leading 2-0 from the first leg, appeared to be on the way out as Schalke wiped out the deficit in just under an hour and then scored again early in extra-time.

Yet, despite having Joel Veltman sent off in the 80th minute, Ajax replied with a scrambled goal from Nick Viergever and a clinical effort from Amin Younes in the last 10 minutes of extra-time to bring it back to 3-2 and win 4-3 on aggregate.

Lyon went through after winning an extraordinary penalty shootout 7-6 away to Besiktas after the Turkish side had won the second leg 2-1 for a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Manchester United needed an extra-time goal from Marcus Rashford to beat Anderlecht 2-1 and go through 3-2 on aggregate while a 1-1 draw away to Racing Genk was enough to give Celta a 4-3 aggregate win. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)