March 15 Manchester United's humiliating
European season ended on Thursday when they were knocked out of
the Europa League by an energetic and skilful Athletic Bilbao
side who marched into the quarter-finals with a 5-3 aggregate
victory.
Last year's Champions League finalists, who arrived in Spain
trailing 3-2 from the first leg, were undone by a stunning
first-half volley from Fernando Llorente and a deflected strike
from Oscar de Marcos as Athletic won 2-1 on the night.
United striker Wayne Rooney scored a superb 80th-minute
consolation goal but the damage had already been done as the
enthusiasm and talent of La Liga's seventh-placed side proved
too much for the English champions.
Athletic will be joined in the last eight of the continent's
second tier competition by fellow La Liga side Valencia, who
drew 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven to go through 5-3 on aggregate, and
Hanover 96, who beat Standard Liege 4-0 for a 6-2 aggregate win.
AZ Alkmaar also progressed despite going down to 10 men
after only two minutes and falling two goals behind after just
15 at Udinese. However, they managed to pull a goal back for a
2-1 defeat that saw them squeeze through 3-2 on aggregate.
Later on Thursday, United's Premier League title rivals
Manchester City will be seeking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg
deficit when they host Sporting.
