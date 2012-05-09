* Falcao double secures Atletico triumph
* Colombian strikes twice in first half
* Atletico win Europa League for second time
By Justin Palmer
BUCHAREST, May 9 Radamel Falcao's golden boot
and coach Diego Simeone's tactical nous helped dominant Atletico
Madrid claim a second Europa League title in three seasons with
a commanding 3-0 win over fellow Spaniards Athletic Bilbao on
Wednesday.
Colombian striker Falcao struck two superb goals, having
also hit the winner for Porto in the 2011 final before a
big-money move to Spain, and Brazilian Diego snapped up a late
third as Simeone triumphed over fellow Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.
Falcao, top scorer in the competition for a second straight
season, netted a first-half double to put Atletico in control
before Diego, who was suspended for the 2009 final when with
Werder Bremen, sealed an emphatic win five minutes from time.
It was a fitting reward for Simeone who has revitalised 2010
Europa League winners Atletico since taking over in late
December at the Calderon, where he became a fan favourite as a
player in winning a league and cup double in 1996.
The 42-year-old former Argentina captain also lifted the
UEFA Cup as a player with Inter Milan in 1998.
"Tonight I am feeling really strong emotions," Simeone told
a news conference.
"A lot was at stake, people are very fond of me back in
Madrid and they really expected this win... I'm really happy to
give the fans of Atletico Madrid a new championship as a coach.
"We were very precise, very accurate... we felt comfortable
on the pitch. Technically and tactically it was a good match for
us."
BILBAO BLUNTED
Bilbao, playing in only their second European final and
first for 35 years, tried to replicate the same attacking
intensity that brought exciting knockout stage wins over
Manchester United and Schalke 04.
But for the first 70 minutes Athletic, who only field
players of Basque origin, had their cutting edge blunted by an
Atletico side moulded in the steely ways of former midfield
enforcer Simeone.
Imposing centre forward Fernando Llorente and mohawk-haired
teenager Iker Muniain have tormented defences all season but
they got little change out of Atletico's well-organised
rearguard, and it was not until the introduction of Ibai Gomez
at halftime that Bilbao offered a threat going forward.
By then the impressive Falcao had almost sealed their fate.
The Colombian set a European competition record with 17
goals in Porto's triumphant 2010-11 campaign, including the
winner in the 1-0 defeat of Braga in an all-Portuguese final.
Faced with having to replace the departed Sergio Aguero and
Diego Forlan, the 40 million euros ($51.73 million) Atletico
splashed out on Falcao appears to have been well spent.
He curled a delightful left-foot shot past flailing
goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz after seven minutes and bamboozled the
Bilbao defence again in the 34th when he twisted and turned to
fire home from close range.
It was a goal to savour, the frontman dragging the ball back
to leave defender Jon Aurtenetxe on the floor before firing over
helpless keeper Gorka Iraizoz who had already gone to ground.
Only the post denied Falcao a hat-trick 10 minutes from time
when his deflected effort hit the left upright.
MANAGERIAL FRIENDS
The Bucharest final was billed as a showdown between
managerial friends - Simeone having played during the last years
of his international career for Argentina under Bielsa.
Simeone, dressed head to toe in black, regularly encroached
outside his technical area while the bespectacled Bielsa, also
in black, crouched low to the turf as he tried to plot a way
back into the game against domestic rivals they know well.
As the Madrid fans at one end taunted their Basque rivals
with chants of "Viva Espana", Bilbao finally lifted their game
midway through the second half as Atletico were content to sit
back, soak up pressure and launch the odd counter attack.
Gomez sent a fierce volley just over, then soon after
Atletico dithered in defence and were lucky when Oscar de Marcos
again failed to hit the target.
An Atletico defence that had been largely untroubled
suddenly looked uncomfortable. Markel Susaeta's shot deflected
wide before he was denied by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
However, their efforts counted for little as Atletico broke
away and Diego was rewarded for a performance of midfield guile
when he slotted home a third to emphatically end the contest.
Bielsa, who has also steered Bilbao to the King's Cup final
in his first season in charge of the north-coast club, said
Atletico deserved their victory and took the blame in defeat.
"We did not defend well, we were not decisive in attack, we
played much less than we are capable of doing," he said.
"The difference between the two teams is now what we saw
today and the finger of responsibility points directly to the
person who is in charge."
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
