Oct 3 Tottenham Hotspur exposed the weaknesses in Anzhi Makhachkala's star-shorn squad, winning 2-0 in Moscow to maintain their perfect start to the Europa League group stage on Thursday.

Jermain Defoe and Nacer Chadli scored first-half goals for the visitors who then cruised through the Group K clash against the Russian side whose once-impressive lineup has been depleted by a recent clearout.

Valencia also secured three vital points in Russia, winning 2-0 at Kuban Krasnodar to rebound from their shock Group A defeat at home to Swansea City on the opening matchday.

Paco Alcacer and Sofiane Feghouli scored late in the second half for the Spanish team. (Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Alison Wildey)