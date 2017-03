Nov 6 Dynamo Moscow became the first team to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League as they maintained their perfect record in the group stage with a 1-0 win over Estoril on Thursday.

Substitute Kevin Kuranyi scored in the 77th minute with his first touch after Mathieu Valbuena and William Vainqueur combined to tee him up to net from close range.

The victory meant Dynamo moved on to 12 points from their four Group E games, eight clear of second place PSV Eindhoven, who face Panathinaikos later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Martyn Herman)