LONDON Feb 19 Romelu Lukaku looked like the dynamic target man Everton fans have been hoping to see all season, grabbing a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Young Boys as the knockout stage of the Europa League got underway on Thursday.

Napoli were among the other last-32 first leg winners, beating Trabzonspor 4-0 away, and were considerably happier than Serie A rivals AS Roma whose status among the favourites looked questionable after a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Feyenoord.

Few games could compete with Everton's clash in Switzerland for sheer entertainment, however, with Lukaku's perfect treble of right-footed, left-footed and headed goals among the highlights of a superb end-to-end encounter.

The Belgium striker has only fired in fits and spurts since his 28 million pounds ($43.15 million) move from Chelsea in the close season but could easily have scored five as the Premier League side came back to win despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

The Swiss team grabbed an early opener with a superb curled effort from Guillaume Hoarau whose delight was swiftly crushed as Everton netted four times before Hoarau horribly fluffed a penalty in the second half.

Not even the sending-off of Everton defender John Stones, which brought about that penalty, could upset the visitors' rhythm as Roberto Martinez's side continued to prove a much more fearsome prospect in Europe than in the Premier League.

Napoli boss Rafa Benitez is seeking to become only the second man after Giovanni Trapattoni to win the trophy for a third time after victories with Valencia in 2004 and Chelsea in 2013 and his bid remains firmly on course.

His team effectively booked a spot in the next round with goals from Henrique, Gonzalo Higuain, Manolo Gabbiadini and Duvan Zapata.

Roma were among the eight teams to drop into Europe's second-tier competition from the Champions League and now face a testing trip to the Netherlands to stay in the hunt for the trophy.

While Gervinho opened the scoring for Roma with a deft flick from close range, Colin Kazm Richards netted a simple chance to level the scores with a potentially precious away goal.

Elsewhere, Zenit St Petersburg were 1-0 winners at former European champions PSV Eindhoven, Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg won 2-0 at home to Portuguese team Sporting while Torino drew 2-2 with Athletic Bilbao.

($1 = 0.6489 British Pounds) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)