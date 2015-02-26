LONDON Feb 26 Holders Sevilla came through a testing Europa League encounter at Borussia Moenchengladbach to reach the last 16 where they were joined by Italian sides Inter Milan and Fiorentina who beat British opposition on Thursday.

Three times winners Sevilla were twice pegged back by their German hosts, who had goalscorer Granit Xhaka sent off, before Vitolo rounded off a counter attack in the 79th minute with his second goal to complete a 3-2 win and 4-2 aggregate success.

Inter edged Scottish champions Celtic 1-0 to go through 4-3 on aggregate after a high-scoring first leg was followed by a cagey return in Italy where Fredy Guarin got an 88th minute winner.

Inter's Serie A rivals Fiorentina beat English visitors Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 and 3-1 on aggregate with German striker Mario Gomez and on loan Chelsea player Mohamed Salah scoring in the second half.

Two goals from Jose Rondon helped Zenit St Petersburg ease past PSV Eindhoven 3-0 in their second leg in Russia to complete a 4-0 aggregate success.

Ajax Amsterdam, Villarreal, Dinamo Moscow and Dynamo Kiev also booked spots in the last 16, while Besiktas's second leg tie against Liverpool went to extra time with the teams level at 1-1 on aggregate. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)