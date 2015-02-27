Feb 27 Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella was
handed a reunion with former club AS Roma in an all-Italian
clash that was among the highlights of the Europa League last-16
draw made on Friday.
Montella, who spent 10 years at Roma as a player and had a
spell as caretaker coach, will get the opportunity to inflict a
damaging blow on Roma when the teams meet in the two-legged tie.
Holders Sevilla, bidding for a fourth victory in the
competition, will face fellow Spaniards Villarreal in another
stand-out tie, while Inter Milan take on Germany's VfL Wolfsburg
and Rafa Benitez's Napoli play Dinamo Moscow.
The games will be played on March 12 and March 19 and the
final is scheduled for Warsaw on May 27.
Draw:
Everton v Dynamo Kiev
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Ajax Amsterdam
Zenit St Petersburg v Torino
VfL Wolfsburg v Inter Milan
Villarreal v Sevilla
Napoli v Dinamo Moscow
Club Bruges v Besiktas
Fiorentina v AS Roma
