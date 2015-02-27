Feb 27 Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella was handed a reunion with former club AS Roma in an all-Italian clash that was among the highlights of the Europa League last-16 draw made on Friday. Montella, who spent 10 years at Roma as a player and had a spell as caretaker coach, will get the opportunity to inflict a damaging blow on Roma when the teams meet in the two-legged tie. Holders Sevilla, bidding for a fourth victory in the competition, will face fellow Spaniards Villarreal in another stand-out tie, while Inter Milan take on Germany's VfL Wolfsburg and Rafa Benitez's Napoli play Dinamo Moscow. The games will be played on March 12 and March 19 and the final is scheduled for Warsaw on May 27. Draw: Everton v Dynamo Kiev Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Ajax Amsterdam Zenit St Petersburg v Torino VfL Wolfsburg v Inter Milan Villarreal v Sevilla Napoli v Dinamo Moscow Club Bruges v Besiktas Fiorentina v AS Roma (Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Ed Osmond)