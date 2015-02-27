(Adds details, quotes)
Feb 27 Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella was
handed a reunion with former club AS Roma in an all-Italian
clash and Villarreal boss Marcelino will return to former club
Sevilla following Friday's Europa League last-16 draw.
Montella, who spent 10 years at Roma as a player and had a
spell as caretaker coach, will get the opportunity to inflict a
damaging blow on Roma when the teams meet in the two-legged tie.
Holders Sevilla, bidding for a fourth victory in the
competition, will face fellow Spaniards Villarreal in another
stand-out clash.
The match will have special significance for Villarreal's
Marcelino, who was sacked as Sevilla manager following a defeat
by his current club in 2012.
"I said yesterday that I would prefer any other team than a
Spanish side," he said on uefa.com.
"It's more attractive for the players if they play against a
team from somewhere else in Europe. There were some great teams
and very motivating stadiums in the draw, but playing Sevilla is
routine for us."
The disappointment was shared by Sevilla midfielder Aleix
Vidal.
"There were other teams who would have been a good matchup
for us, like Ajax or one of the Italians, but that's the way it
goes and you can't do anything about the luck of the draw," he
told the club website (www.sevilafc.com).
Napoli manager Rafa Benitez is seeking to become only the
second man after Giovanni Trapattoni to win the trophy for a
third time after victories with Valencia in 2004 and Chelsea in
2013. His side face Dinamo Moscow in the last 16.
The Italian team have a poor record against Russian clubs
having won none and drawn three of four matches.
Among the other ties, Inter Milan take on Germany's VfL
Wolfsburg and Everton, the sole British representatives in the
last 16, face Dynamo Kiev.
"It is what we expected -- a tough draw," Everton manager
Roberto Martinez told reporters.
"We know Dynamo Kiev will be tough opponents. We would have
preferred to be away first, but that's not in our control."
The games will be played on March 12 and March 19 and the
final is scheduled for Warsaw on May 27.
Draw:
Everton v Dynamo Kiev
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Ajax Amsterdam
Zenit St Petersburg v Torino
VfL Wolfsburg v Inter Milan
Villarreal v Sevilla
Napoli v Dinamo Moscow
Club Bruges v Besiktas
Fiorentina v AS Roma
