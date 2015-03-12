LONDON, March 12 VfL Wolfsburg's Belgium forward Kevin de Bruyne scored twice and set up the other goal as they recovered in style to beat Inter Milan 3-1 in a Europa League last-16 first leg tie on Thursday.

All four early games were won by the hosts with Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk beating Ajax Amsterdam 1-0, Club Bruges edging Besiktas 2-1 and Zenit St Petersburg defeating 10-man Torino 2-0.

Triple former European champions Inter made a good start in Germany and Rodrigo Palacio gave them the lead when he slipped the ball under keeper Diego Benaglio in the sixth minute.

Wolfsburg, who are second in the Bundesliga, hit back in the 28th when Naldo levelled from a De Bruyne corner.

The home side made it 2-1 early in the second half as De Bruyne fired home first time from Vierinha right wing cross.

The former Chelsea forward added a third for Wolfsburg when he curled in a free kick with 15 minutes to go and could have had a hat-trick but missed an open goal in the closing stages.

Dnipro beat Ajax in Ukraine thanks to Roman Zozulya's goal on the half-hour while Zenit sank Torino, who had Marco Benassi sent off in the 28th minute, with Axel Witsel and Domenico Criscito on target.

Goekhan Toere gave Besiktas the lead after 46 minutes against Bruges but the Belgians rallied thanks to a goal from Tom De Sutter just past the hour and a Lior Refaelov penalty.

Holders Sevilla take on fellow La Liga side Villarreal in one of four late games on Thursday.

Fiorentina host AS Roma in an all-Italian clash, Everton entertain Dynamo Kiev while Dynamo Moscow travel to Napoli. (Editing by Ken Ferris)