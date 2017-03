LONDON, April 24 The possibility of an all-Italian Europa League final remained alive when Napoli and Fiorentina were kept apart in Friday's semi-final draw.

Fiorentina will play holders Sevilla, with the first leg in Spain, and Napoli will have home advantage first against Ukraine's Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

No Italian club have reached the final since the competition replaced the old UEFA Cup in 2010.

The semi-finals take place on May 7 and 14, with the final in Warsaw on May 27.

